(WFSB) – A select number of Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations have been added to the state’s approved COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Locations across the state are now offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eligible individuals.
On Friday, March 19, Department of Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford, and Deputy Commissioner Heather Aaron will receive the Johnson & Johnson shot from a Stop & Shop pharmacist.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Those who are interested in scheduling a vaccine at one of Stop & Shop’s locations can click here.
(1) comment
It would be faster and easier if there where a list of prospective Stop and Shops stores to go to rather than having to keep entering Zip codes and getting the "5 mile" message.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.