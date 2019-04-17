(WFSB) - A strike of tens of thousands of Stop & Shop employees across New England is approaching a week.
The impact of the strike continues to snowball.
Peapod deliveries have been put on hold, which means some customers who depend on the service have no way of getting groceries.
One of them is Ric Silver of Groton, who said he's unable to drive.
"I have to ask someone else to take me to the store and beg for somebody else to help me and I shouldn’t have to do that," Silver said.
At the same time, local vendors who sell to Stop & Shop said they aren't getting the big orders they need.
The supermarket and the workers' union continue to fight over pensions and health benefits.
Stop & Shop argues that it offers some of the best benefits in New England with it comes to grocery stores.
