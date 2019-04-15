WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Supermarkets across the state are feeling the impact of the holdout between Stop & Shop and union employees.
Monday marked the fifth day of the strike.
Some shoppers stood in solidarity with the employees and stocked up on groceries at other stores.
Meanwhile, union workers said they'll return to the picket lines later Monday morning.
This time, they said they'll have the backing of Connecticut lawmakers.
Several Democratic politicians plan to express their support by writing a letter they'll send to Stop & Shop.
Workers told Channel 3 that the company isn't just losing out on its loyal customers, it's losing purchases from its own employees.
"Plus remember, when we leave our shifts we buy food for our families," said Nicola Faraone, Rocky Hill Union 919, strike co-captain. "We’re going elsewhere now too."
Union workers continue to keep their heels dug in to protest what they call unfair wages and high healthcare premiums.
Stop & Shop said it is offering a fair contract that includes pay increases.
Sunday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and other Democrats visited stores across Connecticut.
He said on Monday, he and members of Connecticut's Congressional delegation will send the letter to Stop & Shop to express their support for workers.
Many of the union workers said they have been going on without pay. They said some families have more than one person picketing.
They said even though they want to get back to work, they'll stand out there until a respectful and fair agreement is reached.
