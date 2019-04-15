HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- As Stop & Shop employees continue to hit the picket line in the latest strike, regular shoppers and the company are also being affected.
While some still shop, others say they won’t cross a picket line.
With Passover starting Friday and Easter on Sunday, many are getting set to shop for their traditional holiday meals.
A local rabbi said for those who do cross the picket line, the food they purchase at Stop & Shop is no longer considered kosher.
“The Amity Stop & Shop is a favorite because they generally have a broad selection of kosher products year-round,” said Rabbi Jon-Jay Tilsen, with Congregation Beth El-Keser Israel.
He said as long as the strike is ongoing, members prepping for Passover Friday night should find another grocery store.
“What I have stated is that as a matter of Jewish law and practice, and as a matter of ethics, we may not cross the picket line and food that is acquired by crossing a picket line is not suitable for Passover use,” Tilsen said.
Other faith-based leaders are lending their support as well.
On the Support Stop & Shop Workers Twitter account, retired Archdiocese of Hartford Auxiliary Bishop Peter Rosazza posed with a picket sign following Palm Sunday service this weekend.
With Passover and Easter happening this weekend, it’s not lost on Tom Bodyk, an assistant grocery manager, who’s worked for Stop & Shop for 47 years, on just how busy stores can get this week.
“This is a big Jewish community, like in Bridgeport, with a large Hispanic community, we do extra products for these ethnic groups, and we’d like to service. I’m afraid conditions like this, they might not come back,” Bodyk said.
Some are already looking elsewhere, like Claire Newman who was at the nearby Westville kosher market.
“I was hoping they would settle with the employees, so we could shop there. They have a huge variety and I stopped there a month ago and I didn’t buy ahead and I didn’t expect it to happen, but I feel strongly about respecting the picket line,” Newman said.
(1) comment
Food not kosher cause employees want more $$$?[sneaky]
