(WFSB) - Stop & Shop announced on Monday that it would be among the first pharmacies in the country to give out the future COVID-19 vaccines.
Stop & Shop said it officially signed on to administer the vaccine once one is authorized or approved for use.
The company said it was possible through a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services designed to maximize access to the vaccine across the country quickly and efficiently.
Stop & Shop said the vaccine will be available at its 250+ pharmacy locations across the northeast. It will be administered to Stop & Shop customers at no cost.
“We’re proud to do our part in the fight against COVID-19 by joining this critical effort led by HHS - and by making the vaccines accessible for our customers as soon as safe and effective options become available,” said Katie Thornell, director of pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “This move to become an early provider is part of our commitment to be a trusted health resource within our communities.”
Flu shots are currently available at all Stop & Shop’s pharmacy locations, and Stop & Shop said it continues to take extensive health and safety precautions in accordance with CDC guidelines. Customers are required to wear face coverings, and pharmacists are equipped with masks, gloves and face shields.
The immunization area will also have strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.
To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit https://stopandshop.com/pharmacy.
