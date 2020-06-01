MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - One of the two Stop & Shop locations in Meriden will close by the end of the year.
Stop & Shop confirmed to Channel 3 on Monday that it plans to close its Centennial Plaza location on the west side of the city.
The store is located at 77 Centennial Ave.
"Stop & Shop has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our store in Centennial Plaza in Meriden, Connecticut," said Maura O'Brien, external communications & community relations, Stop & Shop. "Stop & Shop intends to operate the store and the fuel station through the fall of 2020 and at that time, all associates will be given the opportunity to transfer to other Stop & Shop locations."
The company did not say what prompted its decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.