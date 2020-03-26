(WFSB) - Stop & Shop plans to hire at least 5,000 employees in the northeast.
The supermarket franchise announced its hiring plan on Thursday.
Positions are available in stores, distribution centers and delivery operations in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The regular, not temporary, part-time positions include night crew, cashiers, and porters as well as openings across Stop & Shop’s bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years of age. The other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.
Stop & Shop said it hopes it creates opportunities for people whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus.
“Stop & Shop’s associates are doing extraordinary work to serve our customers and local communities during this unprecedented time, and we are looking forward to adding great new members to the team," said Maria Silvestri, senior vice president of human resources for Stop & Shop. "Recognizing the enormous impact that the coronavirus emergency is having on local employment, we also hope these new positions will provide an important base of new growth and opportunity for many of our neighbors across the region.”
More information on how to apply can be found here.
It is about time. They let so many people go to reduce costs for higher profits.
