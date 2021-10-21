(WFSB) -- If you're looking for a job, Stop & Shop can help.
The grocery chain will host a one-day career fair on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
This is happening at more than 400 stores where candidates will have ‘on the spot’ interviews.
Jobs are available in grocery departments, including produce, seafood, and the deli.
They also need cashiers and baggers and people to work in the e-commerce department and do some shopping.
The part-time positions require up to 28 hours of work a week and include flexible schedules, a grocery discount and paid time off.
For more information, click here.
