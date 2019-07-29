HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stop & Shop is getting in line with the state's new plastic bag tax.
The company announced on Monday that beginning on Aug. 1, it will eliminate single-use plastic bags at checkout from all store locations in the state.
It said it will also charge 10 cents per paper bag starting Sept. 3.
The move is in conjunction with the state's plastic bags law, which applies a 10 cents tax per bag and goes into effect on Aug. 1.
“We know that the environmental impact of plastics is something our customers and communities care about here in Connecticut, so we’re eliminating single-use plastic bags well ahead of the state mandated timeline and we’re also placing a 10-cent fee on paper bags to encourage our customers to make the switch to reusable,” said Rudy DiPietro, SVP of Operations, Stop & Shop. “We also appreciate the fact that it’s going to take our customers time to make this adjustment, so we’re waiving the fee on paper throughout the month of August at most stores, offering reusable bag giveaways, and doing everything we can to help make the transition an easy one.”
To help customers transition away from plastic bags on Aug. 1, Stop & Shop said it will give a free reusable bag to all customers who bring in one or more single-use plastic bags to their local stores for recycling.
There is a limit of one per customer and they'll be available while supplies last.
The company said the old plastic bags will be recycled into composite wood, which is used for things like decking, park benches and playground equipment.
Stores will sell a variety of reusable bags for $2.50 each. Stop & Shop said $1 from each bag purchase will go to a Connecticut non-profit of their choice.
Stop & Shop has 91 locations across Connecticut.
(4) comments
So can I start bringing my own boxes??
Lib leaders mindset... How can we obtain more money from the people that doesn't look as being taxed
This is all because of lazy, ignorant people who do not dispose of their plastic properly. The rest of us suffer them!
How stupid are we that we blindly follow what democrats tell us to do? Have you seen the report that the reusable bags they tell us to 'Pay for' are worse for the environment? That's politics for you, just a hidden agenda to get you to pay more for something and to get a worse product.
