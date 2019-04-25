NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The union that represents Stop & Shop workers voted to accept a new contract on Thursday night.
Before the tentative agreement was reached, workers striked for 11 days.
The 3-year agreement was initially announced on Sunday, Stop & Shop said.
Stores were back on their regular schedules Monday morning.
The agreement includes pay increases, healthcare, retirement and pension benefits, and Sunday time-and-a-half pay.
The union said it represents more than 30,000 workers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The company that owns Stop & Shop said it lost between $90 million and $100 million over the course of the 11 day strike.
It cited lower sales, lost revenue from seasonal and perishable food, and supply chain costs as the main drivers.
Now as union workers prepared to ratify the contract, they said they're happy to be back.
"I love coming to work," said Cyrina Grant of Hartford. "I love being able to thank all the customers for their support and now coming back, it’s been great, the hugs and the love we’ve been given and giving to them, so I love it."
The deal was officially reached on Thursday evening.
