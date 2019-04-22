(WFSB) - Stop & Shop workers were back on the job Monday across New England, including in Connecticut.
Workers of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union went on strike for 11 days to protest what they called unfair wages and benefits.
Channel 3 was the first to alert viewers about the strike.
An agreement was announced Sunday evening.
Workers Channel 3 spoke with said they haven't seen the details. All they have is an overview of what's being offered.
However, they said they'll ratify the new contract. They said it may be a few days before that happens.
Andrew Royce said he works at the Stop & Shop in Manchester. He's relieved to go back to work.
"I’m really excited and tired working 8 to 8 everyday on the picket line," Royce said.
The union agreed.
It released a statement Sunday that read "today is a powerful victory for the 31,000 hardworking men and women of Stop & Shop who courageously stood up to fight for what all New Englanders want."
The tentative 3-year deal is subject to confirmation through ratification votes by members of each of the local unions.
Workers said they're looking forward to serving customers and getting things back in order.
"Cleaning. I’m sure it’s cleaning because there was no seafood, no meat, no deli," Royce said. "There was no service at all during the strike."
They said they get to keep the benefits they already have.
According to the union, the agreement includes preserved healthcare, retirement benefits, wage increases and keeps the time-and-a-half pay on Sundays for current members.
Customers who refused to cross the picket line said they're glad they can return to their community stores.
"It’s good, so I can start shopping again," said Shannon Desmarais of Glastonbury. "I’ve been having to go to other places and it’s been kind of crazy."
Stop & Shop said it will be open its normal hours on Monday.
It had been operating on an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. schedule due to the strike.
