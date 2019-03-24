MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Investigators found evidence of vandalism at the scene of the fires that broke out in metal storage containers at Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Sunday morning, according to DEEP spokesperson, Lee Sawyer.
The fires are now being treated as suspicious.
At approximately 7:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of fires in the containers and quickly extinguished them. State police, fire and the Explosion Investigating Unit is on the scene to investigate, according to Sawyer.
The storage containers that caught fire were free standing and about 40 feet in length.
At this time, there is no information concerning a connection between Sunday morning’s incident and last Tuesday’s fire at the park that destroyed three buildings.
Last week’s fire is still being investigated as well. The park is still open to the public, but visitors are told to pay attention to signs that show parts that are closed to the public.
Captain Keith Williams with Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police said the fires do not have an impact on wildlife in the area.
Anyone with any information that may help in the investigation is asked to contact DEEP at 860-424-3333.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.