NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A convenience store clerk in New Haven was shot in the back on Wednesday evening and police are looking for the suspect.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. at a corner store on Huntington Street.
According to police, their Shotspotter system detective gunfire in the area of Huntington and Shepard streets in the Newhallville neighborhood. They were then directed to a gunshot victim inside the store.
The store clerk, a 37-year-old man, had a gunshot wound to the back. An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital where, at last check, he was in stable condition.
Officers held a crime scene at the store and detectives canvassed the area.
It is believed a bullet fired outside the store went through a store window and struck the victim. The intended target of the gunfire is unknown.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
