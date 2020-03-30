STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stamford police said a store owner was shot and killed Saturday during an armed robbery.
The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Marco Jewelers on Sixth Street, police said.
When officers arrived they found the owner, 69-year-old Mark Vuono, had been shot. Vuono was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said a customer entered the store where they found the robbery in progressed and fled to alert police. However, by the time police arrived the suspect had fled.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Summer Street and Sixth Street on Saturday between 1:30 and 3 p.m. to contact them.
