(WFSB) -- As coronavirus cases continue to rise, and schools and businesses close, folks are heading to the grocery store to get the supplies they need to stay prepared.
On Friday, there was a common scene at grocery stores across the state -- long lines and empty shelves.
Among the most popular items being grabbed were toilet paper, paper towels, water, medicine, canned goods, other beverages, and cleaning supplies.
The items became so popular that Target had to implement a policy limiting some of the items to four per customer.
There was an eerie feeling walking down the aisles, seeing them bare.
"There are many of them, toilet paper is gone everywhere, water is basically gone," said Liang Zhang.
As many people are starting their weekend, which will likely be spent inside for many.
Many shoppers said they are stocking up so that they don’t have to go out if it’s not necessary.
Another reason is because schools were closing, they want to make sure their children will have enough to eat now that lunches won’t be available at school.
For anyone looking for water or canned food, stores still have them stocked, but it may not be a wide variety.
