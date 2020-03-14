HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stores have announced temporary hours and changes in services during the coronavirus outbreak.
Stop & Shop
All Stop & Shop locations will be open 7:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16. Store officials said there may be some exceptions.
New hours will be posted to the chain's website on March 16.
Store officials also said pickup services will be temporarily suspended until further notice.
"As a result of unprecedented demand as well as product shortages in some areas, we have temporarily suspended our online pickup service until further notice. Our store associates will instead focus on stocking product and other key priorities that will better meet the needs of all customers at this time," store officials said.
The chain also said customers should expect delays in home deliveries due to high demand.
Price Chopper/ Market 32
All Price Chopper and Market 32 stores will be open from 6:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m. starting Sunday, March 15.
The store says the temporary hours will help with the restocking of products and performing preventative sanitation.
Officials say there is no timeline when the chain will return to normal hours.
Walmart
All Walmart stores will change hours of operation to 6:00 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15.
"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," store officials said.
Stores that operate under more reduced hours will stay the same.
