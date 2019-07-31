HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With the state’s 10 cent tax for plastic bags going into effect on Thursday, plenty of shoppers are getting ready.
While shoppers are getting ready for the change, stores are too.
A recent change by two big supermarket chains will likely impact how much money the state takes in.
Starting Aug. 1, Stop and Shop and Big Y will eliminate single-use plastic bags. However, both will eventually provide paper bags for 10 cents each.
While some businesses resented the 10 cent plastic bag tax, feeling it was a money grab by the state, Gov. Ned Lamont insists that was never the case.
“We’re hoping to get rid of plastic bags over a period of time. We figured a couple of years gives people time to make some adjustments,” Lamont said.
When the state put in the 10 cent fee, it was originally estimated to bring in $55 million over two years.
But now with supermarkets like Stop and Shop and Big Y eliminating the single use plastic bags altogether, the state’s Office of Policy and Management anticipates it will have an impact.
Right now it’s too early to tell how much less the state will see, but the governor say the budget was never the bottom line.
“What we wanted to do is slowly, for an environmental purposes, move people away from plastic bags. I think we’re taking a lead here in Connecticut,” Lamont said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans use 380 billion plastic bags per year, with Connecticut phasing out all single-use plastic bags by July 2021.
“I think getting rid of plastic is good. I usually keep a bag in my pocketbook anyway, so it doesn’t bother me to switch over at all,” said Lisa Hibson, of West Haven.
While most people think of supermarkets, it also goes for restaurants, department stores, pharmacies and even food trucks.
According to the law, the single-use checkout bag means a plastic bag with a thickness of less than 4 mils that is provided by a store to a customer at a point of sale.
"Single-use checkout bag" does not include a paper bag; a reusable plastic bag (four mils or thicker); a bag provided prior to checkout that is used only to contain meat, seafood, loose produce or other unwrapped food items; a newspaper bag; a laundry or dry-cleaning bag.
This law will be in effect through June 30, 2021, and after that single-use plastic checkout bags are scheduled to be banned.
(1) comment
Sounds about right. The state estimated 55 Million revenue and likely spent it already. Then they'll only bring in 20 Million and we'll be stuck with the bill, so they'll raise some other taxes. It's the Democratic way in CT!
