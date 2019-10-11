NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Nordstrom is one of many stores that officially opened its doors to shoppers at the new SoNo Collection Friday in Norwalk.
82 stores are opening at this new, upscale mall in Norwalk. Other stores like Bloomingdale's and Connecticut's first Amazon store will open in the coming weeks.
"I'm excited for the Amazon store. I saw one in Manhattan, so I'm really excited for the one here," said Allysa Barnett of Trumbull.
Those in the retail business are trying to cater to all sorts of shoppers.
"Meeting customers expectations and exceeding them is getting tougher every year. Customers have so many options and choices on how to shop," said Nordstrom President of Stores, Jamie Nordstrom.
As more people shift towards shopping online, the real estate company managing this new mall is putting the emphasis on art, culture, and community.
"It's all about how we build our space to meld with the community, to evolve, to be a different kind of space," said Matt Seebeck, Senior General Manager of Brookfield Properties Retail.
Shoppers are thrilled about the new stores coming, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.
For the full list of stores opening at the SoNo Collection, click here.
