WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A number of stores across the state have started to offer special opening times for senior citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stop & Shop is one of them.

Channel 3 was at the Stop & Shop in Willimantic on Thursday morning.

People aged 60 and older were exclusively allowed in the stores to shop between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The aim is to reduce the COVID-19 risk for the most at-risk age group, Stop & Shop said.

The Williantic location was busy as soon as the doors opened on Thursday morning.

For those worried that the shelves may not be fully stocked, Stop & Shop said stores get shipments and shelves are restocked throughout the day, every day of the week.

In addition, the franchise is offering home delivery.

Other chains such as Target, Big Y and Whole Foods have similar shopping hours for seniors. 

USA!!!
USA!!!

I’m sure Stop and Shop employees are thrilled with the idea of seniors only.

