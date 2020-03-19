WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A number of stores across the state have started to offer special opening times for senior citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Stop & Shop is one of them.
RELATED: Stores announce changes in hours during coronavirus outbreak
Channel 3 was at the Stop & Shop in Willimantic on Thursday morning.
People aged 60 and older were exclusively allowed in the stores to shop between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
The aim is to reduce the COVID-19 risk for the most at-risk age group, Stop & Shop said.
The Williantic location was busy as soon as the doors opened on Thursday morning.
For those worried that the shelves may not be fully stocked, Stop & Shop said stores get shipments and shelves are restocked throughout the day, every day of the week.
In addition, the franchise is offering home delivery.
Other chains such as Target, Big Y and Whole Foods have similar shopping hours for seniors.
(1) comment
I’m sure Stop and Shop employees are thrilled with the idea of seniors only.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.