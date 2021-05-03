(WFSB) - A number of businesses are offering deals to teachers as part of Teachers Appreciation Week.
The week, which is the first full week of May, includes Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday.
Both events honor teachers and recognize the lasting contributions they make to students' lives.
The White House issued a proclamation about it here.
As a result, promotions and specials are being offered to help brighten up an educator’s day.
Here's a list of businesses offering some promotions:
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Teachers and school staff can get 20 percent off their order at participating locations all week.
- Costco - Teachers can join as a new member and receive a $20 Costco Shop Card. This offer is through SheerID, which verifies eligibility.
- Cracker Barrel - Get the All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Sunday Homestyle Chicken Family Meal Basket for Mother’s Day weekend to get a $10 bonus gift card that can be used anytime from May 8 to June 13.
- Epson - Five teachers will be selected to receive an EcoTank ET-4760, an extra set of replacement ink bottles and a ream of EcoTank Paper through a social media contest Monday through Friday. Learn more on the company's Facebook page here.
- Krispy Kreme - Anyone who got their COVID-19 vaccine can get a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
- Moe's Southwest Grill - The restaurant's new "Kids Eat Free" program offers a free meal to kids 12 and under every Sunday. No purchase required.
- Office Depot - Teachers who are Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards members will receive 25 percent back in rewards on a qualifying purchase when they present a coupon and rewards number at checkout. The coupon will be available online at officedepot.com/teachers.
- SheerID - Teachers can find additional discounts through SheerID, which has partnered with several brands. Check it out at sheerid.com/shoppers/teacherdeals.
- Sonic - Teachers can get a free large drink or Slush with any purchase when they use the code "TEACHERS" online or through the Sonic app through May 9.
- Staples - Teachers get 20 percent off in-store purchases for Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2-9 when they present a valid school ID at checkout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.