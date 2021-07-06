ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Storms fired up on Tuesday afternoon causing damage across parts of the state.
In Enfield, a tree came down onto a house on Belle Avenue.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.
Nearby, a downed power line was smoldering.
In Enfield on the the corner of Thomas and Belle Avenue where a power line is smoking. Further down the street, a tree fell onto a home during the thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/8PAV1SRDt1— Sharon Johnson (@sharon_johnson5) July 6, 2021
Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.
Stay tuned for updates as they become available.
