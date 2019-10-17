ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Wires, trees and branches came down across the state due to Wednesday night's storms and Thursday's winds.
Channel 3 took its Early Warning Weather Tracker 1 to Enfield on Thursday morning.
Debris was seen strewn over a number of roads.
Some streets were blocked by branches.
On Jondot Drive, specifically, a tree took down lines. The road has been closed for hours. Officials said it won't reopen until Eversource completes repairs and other crews remove the tree.
An intersection at Moody Road and North Maple Street did not have a functioning traffic light due to a power outage.
A big tree feel in the area and knocked down the main power line.
Channel 3 also learned that crews were busy on Route 190 clearing away debris, fixing lines and removing trees. That road, however, has since reopened.
