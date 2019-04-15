WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Just because a tornado watch was canceled in Litchfield County didn't mean the rain and wind eased up.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker 2 headed up Route 8 from Waterbury to check out the conditions on Monday morning.
It reported heavy rain and lightning.
State police said in Goshen, Route 272 was closed at Route 263 because of a tree in wires.
In the Town of Sharon, there were reports of trees being down.
The Department of Transportation reported that Route 37 was closed between Osbourne and Hubble Mountain roads because of a tree in wires.
Norfolk's public information officer said that while he had no reports of damage, he saw the heavy rain and lighting.
Wind was another issue.
Drivers were urged to slow things down until the weather passes.
For more on the forecast, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.