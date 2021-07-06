ENFIELD / SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Storms fired up on Tuesday afternoon causing damage across parts of the state.
In Enfield, a tree came down onto a house on Belle Avenue.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.
Nearby, a downed power line was smoldering.
In South Windsor, the evening storms hit one community especially hard.
"I’ve lived in this house for 34 years and never seen anything like this so this was extraordinary," Dayton Stimson said Tuesday. "The whole house was shaking, you could feel it inside the house.
While many of us have lived through these type of thunderstorms, not many of us got as close to the destruction as Dayton and his South Windsor neighbors did today.
"The rain was sliding sideways and we knew the lightning and thunder were very close together, so we knew it was close.
About ten minutes into the fifteen minute ordeal, they had to make a call.
"I said to my wife, ‘we have to go to the basement, that’s probably the safest place to be for us right now."
They were fortunate, but the homeowners a quarter mile away on Cliffwood Drive weren’t. This oak split near the base. The colossal trunk shattering the roof.
"It wasn’t like it was uprooted, it just snapped. We had some very serious winds come through here." Mike Pressamarita.
In Enfield on the the corner of Thomas and Belle Avenue where a power line is smoking. Further down the street, a tree fell onto a home during the thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/8PAV1SRDt1— Sharon Johnson (@sharon_johnson5) July 6, 2021
Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.
Stay tuned for updates as they become available.
