ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Wires, trees and branches came down across the state due to Wednesday night's storms and Thursday's winds.
A tree came down through a rabbit's wooden hutch in Vernon. Roxann Gallo said the rabbit was rescued around midnight on Thursday. She said he suffered from a fractured femur and should recover in 6 weeks.
Firefighters from the Cohanzie Fire Company and Waterford Professional Firefighters Association keep an eye on a pump placed in the flooded driveway of a home, with water standing an estimated two feet in depth at the low point, on Greentree Drive, to ensure it was working properly. As a result of the significant rain storm, Waterford Firefighters responded to ten separate calls for water flooding people's homes.
Storm damage was reported across Connecticut following heavy rain and wind from the evening of Oct. 16.
A tree came down through a rabbit's wooden hutch in Vernon. Roxann Gallo said the rabbit was rescued around midnight on Thursday. She said he suffered from a fractured femur and should recover in 6 weeks.
A tree came down on a car in Vernon, according to Alicia Mercer.
A huge tree came down on a house in Harwinton, according to Greg Campbell.
Damage reported on the property of the Ruel family in Ellington.
Wires burned on Old Stafford Road between Crossen Drive and Amanda Way in Tolland.
Firefighters from the Cohanzie Fire Company and Waterford Professional Firefighters Association keep an eye on a pump placed in the flooded driveway of a home, with water standing an estimated two feet in depth at the low point, on Greentree Drive, to ensure it was working properly. As a result of the significant rain storm, Waterford Firefighters responded to ten separate calls for water flooding people's homes.
Damage reported in South Windsor.
Channel 3 took its Early Warning Weather Tracker 1 to Enfield on Thursday morning.
Debris was seen strewn over a number of roads.
Some streets were blocked by branches.
On Jondot Drive, specifically, a tree took down lines. The road has been closed for hours. Officials said it won't reopen until Eversource completes repairs and other crews remove the tree.
An intersection at Moody Road and North Maple Street did not have a functioning traffic light due to a power outage.
A big tree feel in the area and knocked down the main power line.
Channel 3 also learned that crews were busy on Route 190 clearing away debris, fixing lines and removing trees. That road, however, has since reopened.
