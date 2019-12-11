HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wednesday morning storm brought several inches of snow to parts of the state.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it should wind down for the entire state by noon.
"Totals have ranged from 1 inch to nearly 5 inches in spots," Dixon said. "They could go up in spots over eastern Connecticut."
Temperatures have dropped from the 50s on Tuesday to between 27 degrees in the northwest hills and 34 degrees elsewhere Wednesday morning.
The snow had an impact on the morning commute. State police said they responded to about 615 calls for service. Of those, 75 were crashes.
Troopers warned drivers to take it slow.
A poem to make the job of snow removal and safety a bit easier for our DOT workers and our CT State Troopers: A few flakes will fallNo worries at allTake it slow on the roadAnd you will lighten our load! @CTDOT_Statewide pic.twitter.com/EbRWxNy5Gu— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 11, 2019
Waterbury Public Schools was the first district to announce a closure. Some others followed suit. A number of them announced delays.
"In the wake of the snow, we’ll see gradual clearing," Dixon said. "The afternoon will be chilly, with highs in the 30s. The wind will then make it feel a tad colder."
Thursday looks quiet with lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.
"As we close out the week, our next storm system arrives," Dixon said. "A wintry mix is possible later Friday at the onset, but this one will take a mild track, meaning we’ll see a transition to rain Friday night."
Rain could be heavy at times Saturday morning before it becomes more scattered by the evening hours.
As of Wednesday's forecast, 1 to 2 inches of rain was possible by the end of Saturday, according to Dixon.
"Temperatures will be mild again, with highs well into the 50s," he said. "Sunday looks to be drier, and a bit cooler with a mix of sun and clouds."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
