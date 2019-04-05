HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wintry mix of rain, sleet and wet snow moved into the state on Friday afternoon.
While most areas have been seeing rain, northern CT spotted some wet snow falling from the sky.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Friday evening will be raw, with temperatures in the 30s.
In the higher elevations, there could be a slushy accumulation of snow, especially on grassy surfaces.
Roads in the higher elevations could become slick as well.
"Rain will end early tomorrow (Saturday) morning," DePrest said.
The rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the 60s.
By Saturday night, the temps are expected to once again dip into the 40s.
Sunday also appears to be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
"Clouds will overspread the state Sunday night and rain is expected to develop toward morning," DePrest said.
Periods of rain are expected on Monday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Tuesday looks brighter with a potential high of 70 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
