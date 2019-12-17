WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Due to the snow and ice storm on Tuesday, the Department of Motor Vehicles canceled all road tests for the day.
Road conditions deteriorated last Monday night with snow and worsened once the sleet and freezing rain took over on Tuesday.
"Road skills testing was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. and has now been canceled for the entire day," the DMV said in a statement. "An email notification has been sent to all customers who had an appointment [Tuesday]."
Drivers are also reminded to remove snow and ice from vehicles, or face fines and penalties.
"The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements," the DMV said. "Drivers are exempt from the fines when the snow, sleet and freezing rain begins or continues while the vehicle is traveling. Parked vehicles are also exempt from the required removal of ice and snow."
