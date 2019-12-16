WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Due to the impending snow and ice storm headed toward the state, the Dept. of Motor Vehicles said all road tests for Tuesday are canceled until 10 a.m.
The cancellations were put in place due to expected poor road conditions.
The DMV said tests will resume with 10 a.m. appointments.
Those who had tests scheduled before 10 a.m. should have been notified via email, with instructions on how to reschedule their appointment.
With the storm headed this way, drivers are also reminded to remove snow and ice from vehicles, or face fines and penalties.
