WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Some people hoping to catch a flight Monday morning had a change of plans.
The weather caused airlines to cancel more than a thousand flights across the country, including several at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
The weather caused around 15 percent of the flights at Bradley to be cancelled. That was on top of the delays.
“I checked in and I’m good to go,” said Marcia Hansen from Sacramento, CA.
Hansen said she was ready to get home.
She was all set for her flight on Monday, but she was supposed to fly out on Sunday.
“I got my flight canceled [Sunday], so I had to stay overnight at the Sheraton,” Hansen explained. “It wasn’t too bad, but yeah, it was a little bit stressful.”
The snow and rain caused airlines to cancel and delay more than a thousand flights nationwide, according to FlightAware.
At Bradley, delays ranged from a half hour, to as long as several hours.
The canceled and delayed flights were mostly in the morning.
“I thought it was going to be horrible because my day has been horrible,” said Veronica Maldonado, who is moving back home to Puerto Rico.
Maldonado said her flight hasn’t been impacted at all so far.
“I was able to get here with Uber and he helped me a lot and they helped me with my luggage since I had my life in the luggage, so I had a couple of them,” she said. “So, it’s been ok.”
Anyone planning to fly Monday should check with their airline first before heading to the airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.