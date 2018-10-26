(WFSB) -- A weekend coastal storm has been having an impact on weekend happenings, including Halloween celebrations.
The rain begins Saturday morning, and will last throughout the day.
The rain will be heavy at times. Plus, a northeasterly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, especially near the coast.
The following events have been canceled, postponed, or relocated for this weekend:
- Blue Back Square Truck or Treat -- Cancelled
- Simsbury Chili Fest -- Cancelled
- Klinbergs Car Show New Britain -- Cancelled
- Seymour Trunk or Treat -- Postponed to Sunday, 10/28
- Milford Trick or Trot 5K -- Postponed (no new date yet)
- Lebanon Truck or Treat --Postponed to 11/3
- Southington Drive-In Halloween Festival -- Cancelled
- Sunday Walk to End Breast Cancer -- Moved inside at XL Center
- Meriden Trunk or Treat-- Postponed to Sunday, 10/28
- Marlborough Parks and Recreation Fall Celebration – Postponed to 11/3
- Walk to End Silence Middletown -- Postponed to 10/28
- Truck or Treat Torrington -- Postponed to 10/28
If you have an event to include in this list, please email iwitness@wfsb.com.
