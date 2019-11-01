HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A powerful overnight storm bringing rain and strong winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers.
More than 20 schools were delayed or closed, see the full list here.
There were reports of trees that have fallen on homes, cars, as well as power lines across roads.
The Metro-North New Haven line is suspended between the Westport and New Haven station due to fallen trees and overhead wire damage near Union Station.
Bradley International Airport is reporting one delayed flight:
- United Airlines Flight 1758 to Denver is delayed
- Jet Blue Airways Flight 601 from Boston is delayed
- Jet Blue Airways Flight 275 to San Juan is delayed
- Jet Blue Airways Flight 959 to Fort Lauderdale is delayed
Thomaston Police are reporting road closures after trees and wires came down.
Guilford Police said the following roads are closed:
- Crestwood Drive is closed at Jefferson Drive, tree and wires
- 39 Church Street, tree and wires
- 91 Three Mile Course, tree and wires
- Lake Drive is one lane in three areas, trees
