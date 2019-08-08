HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a chance for some isolated storms on Thursday afternoon.
However, meteorologist Mark Dixon said they're not expected to be as strong as Wednesday's storms.
"[Thursday] will be quite warm, and still humid," Dixon said. "While dry most of the afternoon, some isolated storms can’t be ruled out [Thursday] evening as a cold front moves into the region."
Track any activity that pops up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Dixon said the storms will be hit or miss.
"They won’t be to the extent or severity as [Wednesday]," he said. "In fact, whatever develops to our northwest should gradually weaken as it moves toward/into Connecticut."
He also said the humidity should drop by Friday.
The drier air should start to arrive by Thursday night.
Low temperatures are expected to drop to between 60 and 65 degrees.
"We’ll end the week with a partly to mostly sunny sky, highs 80-85," Dixon said.
Highs will be in the 80s as a breeze continues to usher in cooler air.
"The weekend looks to be gorgeous," Dixon said. "Comfortable humidity, dry, sunny with near seasonable temps."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
