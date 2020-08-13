BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- As Eversource continues to face heavy criticism over its preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias, one big question is who will pay for the clean-up.
Lawmakers agree that the system is set up for Eversource to raise rates, and they say that's a problem.
“Maybe it's time for a different model,” said State Rep. David Arconti, who co-chairs the Energy and Technology Committee.
With power restored and crews leaving the state, it's time for Eversource and United Illuminating to tally up the costs of cleaning up after Tropical Storm Isaias.
In a filing with the Federal Securities and Exchange Commission Monday, Eversource told investors it will be ratepayers picking up the tab for those costs.
According to Eversource, “Management expects the costs to meet the criteria for specific cost recovery and, as a result, does not expect the storm costs incurred to have a material impact to the results of operations of Eversource or CL&P. CL&P expects to seek recovery of these anticipated deferred storm costs through its applicable regulatory recovery process.
“Reasonable cost recovery makes sense, having the ratepayer pay for every mistake that they make doesn't make sense,” said State Senator Norman Needleman, who also co-chairs the Energy and Technology Committee.
The statute allows utilities to seek increases that cover costs, including those for storms.
Lawmakers say Eversource’s performance after Isaias raises questions -- How to balance the ratepayer's interests with Eversource’s responsibility to get returns for investors.
“The shareholders need more risk right now, the ratepayers have, in my view, done enough,” Arconti said.
Attorney General William Tong has asked the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to expand its investigation into responses by Eversource and United Illuminating. He wants to be able to seek fines and other penalties.
However, Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano said the time to fight back against Eversource is before a rate hike.
PURA approved storm-related rate hikes in 2014 and again last year.
“The time to ask is when the rate went into effect, the time to ask is when they had the opportunity to cross examine witnesses,” Fasano said.
One Eversource executive is also facing questions after selling $500,000 worth of stock just before Isaias arrived.
Eversource issued a statement saying it's too early to know what the clean-up cost is for Isaias, but they also say PURA will get the final say on whether Eversource has made the case for a rate hike.
Statewide, more than 700,000 people lost power, and some Eversource customers had to wait until Thursday.
“We're in the middle of a pandemic and people are out of work and or working from home, so there was a lot of loss last week,” Arconti said.
Proposals could include reimbursement for food or medicine that goes bad.
Con Edison is offering customers in New York and New Jersey up to $500. So far, Eversource and United Illuminating are not.
Another proposal is a credit on customers bill for each day without power. Either proposal would likely require the outage to last a few days before relief.
Eversource says it's not offering food or medicine reimbursements because Isaias is an act of nature instead, the company says people should contact their homeowners or renters insurance.
(1) comment
The state should pass the law that Malloy vetoed about dangerous trees being the responsibility of the homeowner. I take care of my trees, yet every storm I have to clean up my yard and pay for any repairs caused by my neighbors trees.
In 2014, the governor vetoed a bill (HB 5220, PA 14-125) that would have made the owner of private real property from which a tree or branch falls onto adjoining private property liable for the expense of removing the tree or branch, if the tree owner failed to act within 30 days of receiving the neighbor’s notice of the tree’s poor condition.
