HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state is looking at the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain between Thursday and Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Thursday.
"But not an all-day rain," Dixon said. "Otherwise, our Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s."
The main event for rain comes toward daybreak on Friday.
"That’s when rain will be steadier and at times heavy," Dixon said. "An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out."
The rain is expected to taper to scattered showers by Friday afternoon.
Dixon said 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.
"The models have backed off, and also are indicating the heaviest rain could fall to the west of Connecticut," he said.
As for the weekend, he said some spotty showers could linger into Saturday and clouds may not start to clear until the afternoon.
Still, temperatures could reach into the 60s.
"Sunday will be the nicer/brighter/milder day," Dixon said. "Thanks to a developing southerly flow, temps inland could exceed 70, but top out in the 60s at the coast."
Another storm system could bring more rain to the state Sunday night into Monday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.