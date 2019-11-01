FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The overnight wind and rain wreaked havoc in neighborhoods across the state.
One of the places where crews have been busy clearing debris is Farmington.
River Road by Hemlock Notch is one of the many road closures in town.
Tree branches took down power lines in may cases.
Power crews were spotted throughout town.
Eversource Energy reported more than 3,400 customers without power in Farmington alone.
Power crews wanted to warn people not to drive over and stay clear of any downed wires.
AAA also sought to remind drivers to pay close attention to the roads on Friday morning. Debris may be strewn across the pavement. Wet leaves may also be slick.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
