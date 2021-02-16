DEEP logo

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A state park in Colchester was closed to the public on Tuesday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that Day Pond State Park was closed due to storm damage.

DEEP did not release the extent of the damage.

Icy conditions were reported across parts of Connecticut as a result of a storm that began on Monday. However, the reports mostly came from northern Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.