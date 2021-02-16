COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A state park in Colchester was closed to the public on Tuesday.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that Day Pond State Park was closed due to storm damage.
Day Pond State Park, Colchester is closed due to Storm Damage https://t.co/Q83t3JqppJ— DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) February 16, 2021
DEEP did not release the extent of the damage.
Icy conditions were reported across parts of Connecticut as a result of a storm that began on Monday. However, the reports mostly came from northern Connecticut.
