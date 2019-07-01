WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Sherwood Island State Park in Westport remained closed on Monday because of a storm that happened Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the storm rolled through around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. A second bout rolled through early Sunday afternoon.
Both caused downed trees, limbs and power lines in the area.
DEEP said as a result, Sunday's closure extended into Monday.
The park will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2.
