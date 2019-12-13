HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system working its way north from the deep south is expected to impact the state over the next two days.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said it could start with some frozen precipitation.
"Rain showers will develop later [Friday] morning and early afternoon," Haney said. "Precipitation may begin as an icy mix in some areas, but a quick change to rain is likely."
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Periods of rain are likely throughout the afternoon, as temperatures range from the upper-30s in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-40s along Interstate 95.
Rain could be heavy at times as the storm moves up the coast, especially Saturday morning.
A coastal flood advisory was issued for southern Fairfield and New Haven counties from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
It'll then taper off to showers on Saturday afternoon.
"Total rainfall should range from 1 to 2 inches, but we could see locally higher totals of 2 to 3 inches," Haney said.
Temperatures should hit or go over 50 degrees.
"The combination of heavy rain, melting snow, and frozen ground could lead to some poor drainage flood, and some basements may take on some water as well," Haney said.
A gusty wind develops Saturday night, and rain showers could change to a few wet show showers.
Sunday features a mixture of sun and clouds.
Temperatures may peak in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s.
The next chance for a storm is Monday into Tuesday.
"The storm center should track near to the south of Connecticut, and this will keep the cold air in place," Haney said. "It will likely start as a wintry icy mix Monday night, but a change to a cold rain is likely on Tuesday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
