HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A large storm out in the Atlantic ocean continued to deposit some frequent rain showers in Connecticut on Friday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state can expect rain through most of the day.
He also said the gusty winds that started on Thursday will continue on Friday.
"It is going to be overcast, windy, and cool," Haney said. "The northerly wind will gust to 30 and 40 mph."
Temperatures will range from the mid-40s to low-50s.
"Showers will gradually come to an end [Friday night], and the wind will gradually subside as the storm moves away from the New England coast," Haney said.
Lows will be in the upper-30s and lower-40s.
The clouds may linger into Saturday morning.
However, the sky is expected to become partly-sunny and temperatures could perhaps reach the upper-50s in some parts of the state.
Temps, however, will dip back into the 30s during the overnight hours.
Sunday looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds.
"A weak disturbance will approach New England from the west and it could stir up a few isolated showers," Haney said. "However, the risk for a shower in any one location will be low."
Parts of the state will also have a shot at 60 degrees on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
(0) comments
