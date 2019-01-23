HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm is expected to bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for that time frame because the rain could be heavy and lead to flooding.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a flash flood watch was issued through Thursday.
"While the daylight hours [Wednesday] will essentially be dry, isolated to scattered showers develop around/after the evening commute," Dixon said. "We can expect periods of rain [Wednesday night] and [Thursday]. It could be heavy at times [and] rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out."
The storm is expected to move away by the Thursday evening commute.
A combination of heavy rain and temperatures in the 40s and 50s is expected to cause rapid snow and ice melt.
"There is a risk for flooding due to the frozen ground, anticipated snow/ice melt and heavy nature of the rain," Dixon said. "One to 2 inches is likely with locally higher amounts."
The flooding is possible in poor drainage areas and basements.
"By Thursday evening, temps drop through the 40s into the 30s and the wind gets cranking," Dixon said.
Temperatures will drop back into the 20s by the overnight hours.
Wind gusts of over 30 mph will be possible.
Any standing water will turn to ice.
Friday looks to be partly sunny and cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.
The wind may continue to gust up to 30 mph.
"The weekend still looks to only feature highs on Saturday in the 20s with sunshine," Dixon said. "Sunday, scattered snow showers will be possible. As of now, this is not a major storm by any means."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
