HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm appears ready to dump that all-to-familiar mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and rain on Wednesday night.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 30s.
However, Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert in advance of of the next storm.
The clouds in advance of the storm start to arrive on Wednesday. In fact, the state should stay dry through the Wednesday evening commute.
"While the precip starts as snow, like many storms this winter, it won’t stay that way," Haney said. "Milder air aloft will be drawn into the system so the snow transitions to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain at night."
By dawn on Thursday, most places should see a chilly rain.
The exception would be the northwest corner of the state and higher elevations.
"The precip ends mid-morning with partial clearing during the afternoon hours," Haney said. "Temperatures Thursday peak in the mid-40s."
The state will be storm-free on Friday with highs between 40 and 45 degrees.
The next chance for wintry weather appears to be Saturday night into Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
