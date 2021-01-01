HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that's expected to feature snow, an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain, and plain rain arrives by Friday evening.
A winter weather advisory was issued for most of the state, except southern Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties. The advisory runs from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
The first day of the new year started out clear and cold, but clouds quickly rolled in.
A storm is moving across the eastern Great Lakes Region will bring precipitation to the state Friday night into Saturday morning.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said rain, snow, and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will develop this evening.
"Roads may become slick over interior portions of the state, so please be careful," DePrest said.
Snow and ice accumulations could range from between a coating to an inch or two over interior portions of the state. No accumulation is expected along the shoreline.
Precipitation will change to all rain Friday night, but a few pockets of freezing rain may linger in portions of northern Connecticut
Fog may also develop as overnight temperatures range from between 30 and 35 degrees.
"Rain will end tomorrow morning, then the sky will become partly sunny by afternoon," DePrest said.
Saturday will be mild, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s along the coast.
There will be a brisk wind in the afternoon.
Another storm will have some impact on the state Sunday and Sunday night.
While the morning appears to be dry, there's a chance for rain and/or wet snow during the afternoon and evening.
"Precipitation could change to all snow Sunday night as the atmosphere turns colder," DePrest said.
Highs on Sunday should range from the upper-30s to low-40s and cool to between 30 and 35 degrees by the time the precipitation arrives.
Snow or a wintry mix will linger into Monday morning; however, conditions should improve at that point.
"At this point, it does not look like this will be a big snowstorm. Some of the guidance models are forecasting a coating to 4” of snow with the highest amounts over interior portions of the state," DePrest said.
Skies appear to remain mostly cloudy by Monday afternoon.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
