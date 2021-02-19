HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut was in the final stretch of a long-duration series of snow storms on Friday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 has expired as snow is expected to end across the entire state by midnight.
A winter storm advisory was issued for the entire state through Friday evening.
"Some roads and untreated surfaces are very slippery due to the light to moderate snow that fell this evening," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Temperatures on Friday night will range from the mid-20s to lower 30s.
Snowfall totals from the storm ranged from 2 to 7 inches, with the heaviest snow falling in the southern parts of the state.
"Both Wallingford and Killingworth received 6.0[inches] of snow, while Staffordville only received 1.5[inches]. In Wethersfield, the snowfall total was 2.0 [inches]," DePrest said.
The last in a series of coastal storms will move out to sea, which means weather conditions will improve.
The weekend will be storm free, but blustery and cold.
"[Saturday] will be partly sunny, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s," DePrest said.
Sunday will be a sunny day with highs in the lower to mid 30s.
"There will be a noticeable northwesterly breeze in the morning, but it will diminish during the afternoon and evening," DePrest said.
Another system with rain and snow is possible for Monday afternoon and evening.
"Some accumulation of snow is possible. However, the snow will be wet and slushy since temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
