GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Sheets of rain and wind from Tropical Storm Henri led to power outages on Sunday.
Eversource reported that many of the outages that happened in the morning have since been repaired.
As of 6:30 p.m., about 26,000 customers were without power.
Almost 95 percent of customers in Canterbury are still without power.
Eversource also said Lisbon was one of the hardest hit spots in the state.
We’re busy here in Lisbon, one of the hardest hit areas of the state, restoring power to customers after #Henri came through. We’ll continue working through the night and until every customer has their lights back on. pic.twitter.com/BhOPbFFB4p— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 22, 2021
During a news conference on Sunday evening, Eversource officials said they dodged a significant storm.
However, there was still damage to parts of the state and power outages.
Officials said crews will work around the clock until every outage has been restored.
