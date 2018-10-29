NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Damage was left behind by a quick but potent thunderstorm that moved through southeastern Connecticut on Monday morning.
On nearby Fishers Island, NY, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado with between 65 mph and 85 mph winds. It was on the ground for approximately 2 miles.
In North Stonington, thunder, hail and heavy rain were reported in the area around 7 a.m.
State police reported that Route 184, the Providence New London Turnpike, is closed between Route 49 Pendleton Hill Road and Route 2 Norwich Westerly Road because of multiple trees down.
They asked drivers to avoid the area.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a storm system made inroads overnight and will continue to pass through the region on Monday.
"[It will bring] scattered showers off and on during the morning and early afternoon," Haney said. "The day will be mainly cloudy as passing showers come."
Haney also said the air would be mild with temperatures in the 50s.
"By later [Monday] afternoon the storm may move far enough east that the shower threat will end and some sunshine may peer through the clouds," he said.
Complete clearing won't happen until Monday night.
Haney said it will be a nice evening, but chilly.
"You can expect lows to drop in the mid to upper 30s," he said.
Tuesday looks pleasant. It will be sunny and breezy with highs between 48 and 55 degrees.
Halloween on Wednesday looks dry for the most part; however, there is a front that will bring clouds into the state.
"As it appears now, showers associated with the front should remain to the north of the state," Haney said. "Since these showers will be close, they warrant monitoring, especially since they will approach toward dusk when trick-or-treaters will be out on the streets."
He said it will otherwise be a mild day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
