NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Travel was impacted by a storm that first arrived as snow in parts of the state.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield and parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties.
The snow impacted a number of roads across the state, particularly in Litchfield County where schools in a number of districts announced delays. See the complete list here.
Department of Transportation and public works crews were spotted treating roads in those areas.
Channel 3's Weather Tracker 2 tested the roads on Tuesday morning and confirmed they were slick up in Norfolk.
