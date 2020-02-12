HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system tracks through southern New England on overnight and it could start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
"At the onset, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain could develop around 11 p.m.," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Accumulation of snow and sleet will range from nothing to perhaps an inch or two in the higher elevations of northern Connecticut."
For most of the state, the precipitation will change to rain by dawn. However, an icy mix may persist in portions of northwest Connecticut.
Temperatures should range from between 30 to 35 degrees and inch slightly higher toward dawn.
"Much of the state will have plain rain Thursday morning, and it could be moderate to heavy at times," Dixon said. "Rain will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon, then it will come to an end."
High temperatures will depend on what a warm front does.
As of Wednesday morning's forecast, Dixon called for highs in the 40s with a shot at 50 degrees or higher in portions of southern Connecticut.
"As the system moves away [Thursday] night, much colder air will move into the region on a strengthening northwesterly flow," he said. "The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Friday, and the wind chill will plunge into the single digits by then, perhaps close to zero in the normally colder locations."
Friday, Valentine's Day, looks to be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s.
The wind chill will make it feel like the single digits.
"A mix of clouds and sunshine will give way to a sunnier sky during the afternoon," Dixon said. "If you have plans to go out Friday evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to bundle up with the wind chill near zero at times!"
Read the complete technical discussion here.
