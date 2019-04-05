HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wintry mix of rain, sleet and wet snow will develop for parts of the state later in the afternoon on Friday.
Most of Friday will be dry and the rain isn't expected to arrive until mid-to-late afternoon, according to meteorologist Scot Haney.
The day is going to be a rather chilly one with high temperatures only in the 40s.
"We can expect more rain [Friday night]," Haney said. "Where there is a wintry mix, a change to rain can be expected."
Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The first weekend of April continues to look good, Haney said.
"Rain will end early [Saturday] morning, then we’ll be in great shape for the rest of the day," he said. "The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s away from the coast."
By Saturday night, the temps are expected to once again dip into the 40s.
Sunday also appears to be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
"Clouds will overspread the state Sunday night and rain is expected to develop toward Monday morning," Haney said.
Periods of rain are expected on Monday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Tuesday looks brighter with a potential high of 70 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
