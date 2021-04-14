HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The calendar may say spring, but winter appears to want to make a comeback.
While Wednesday during the day looks to be the mildest day of the week with temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees, scattered showers may move in by the evening hours.
The temperature overnight is expected to drop into the 40s.
"While snow is NOT uncommon in April, it may not be a welcome sight especially with spring in bloom," Channel 3 meteorologists said.
The slow-moving coastal storm brings steadier rain and wind to Connecticut by daybreak Thursday and running into Friday. Rain could be heavy at times.
"The wind will increase and temperatures trend cooler, highs tomorrow will only be in the lower 50s," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
As the storm continues to move over New England, the atmosphere will turn colder from top to bottom.
"Tomorrow [Thursday] night into early Friday, rain continues… and snow could mix in with the rain or transition entirely over to snow --- especially inland and over the higher terrain, this is where accumulation will be possible (in the Hills of NW and NE CT)," Dixon said.
On Friday, precipitation tapers to scattered showers, and temperatures will only be in the 40s (30s perhaps in the NW Hills).
It is likely there will be some accumulation in the hills. The higher elevations of Northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County could receive 6” of heavy wet snow.
There could also be some power outages, with the weight of snow combined with trees just beginning to leaf out.
In lower elevations, a slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces can't be ruled out.
Given rainfall totals could range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts, and the potential for snow, Channel 3 is launching an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday into Friday.
The weekend looks decent, with clearing on Saturday and highs between 55 and 60 degrees.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 60 degrees or higher.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.